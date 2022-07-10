Japan sets April 8 for auction of oil from reserve

Japan will hold an auction on April 8 to sell about 1.89 million barrels, or 300,000 kilolitres, of oil from its national reserve, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Supply will be available to winning bidders from May 20, the ministry said in a statement.

