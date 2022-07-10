Left Menu

Batala-based AAP MLA's relative, 2 aides killed in car accident

Batala-based AAP MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi's cousin and two aides were among three people killed after their car met with an accident near the Batala-Jalandhar bypass.

ANI | Gurdaspur (Punjab) | Updated: 10-07-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 12:41 IST
Batala-based AAP MLA's relative, 2 aides killed in car accident
Visual of the car's condition post the Gurdaspur accident (Photo: ANI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Batala-based AAP MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi's cousin and two aides were among three people killed after their car met with an accident near the Batala-Jalandhar bypass. Lalit Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), told ANI that five youths were present in the car. While returning from a party late on Saturday night, the vehicle lost control due to a tyre burst on the way which led to the mishap.

Three youths, including Kalsi's personal assistant Updesh Kumar, his cousin Gurleen Singh, and his friend Sunil (Ginni Sodhi) died in the accident. The other two, including the MLA's younger brother Amrit Kalsi and his friend Manav Mehta, were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022