Maharashtra rains: 9 dead in last 24 hours

As many as nine people have lost their lives due to incessant rainfall and its related incidents in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the State Disaster Management Department informed on Sunday. According to the Maharashtra SDMD, a total of 76 people have died since June 1 and as many as 838 houses were damaged due to the rain-related incidents in the state.

"At least 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, and 35 relief camps were set up by the disaster management department and rehabilitation department," it said. The SDMD said 125 animals have also lost their lives in rain/flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1.

Several parts of Maharashtra have witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon. The capital city has been witnessing heavy rain since Monday following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected.

On Tuesday, a landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, which demolished a house. And on Wednesday, another landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district. Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers are slightly below the warning level.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of intense rainfall over Maharashtra from July 12. "Fresh intense wet spell likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka from July 12, 2022," it tweeted. (ANI)

