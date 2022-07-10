Left Menu

Ukraine 'deeply disappointed' by Canadian decision to return turbine

Ukraine's energy and foreign ministries said on Sunday they were "deeply disappointed" by Canada's decision to hand back a repaired Siemens turbine used for the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline to Germany.

The statement, published on the energy ministry's website, called on the Canadian government to reverse its decision and said that returning the turbine would amount to adjusting the sanctions imposed on Moscow "to the whims of Russia."

