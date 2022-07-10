Death toll in Assam floods and landslides rises to 192

The death toll in floods and landslides in the state has mounted to 192 this year so far. Nearly 5.39 lakh people in 12 districts are still affected by the deluge. In the last 24 hours, two people died after drowning in flood waters in the Hailakandi district. Out of this, 173 people died in floods, and 19 lost their lives in landslides.

According to the daily flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 3.56 lakh people are still affected in Cachar district while 1.42 lakh people are affected in Morigaon district. 38751 people have still lodged in 114 relief camps in eight districts.

The daily flood report of ASDMA also stated that 390 villages and 7368 hectares of cropland are still under flood waters. Earlier, the people of the state are now worried over the post-flood complications including diseases.

As the flood water starts receding, there is an increased risk of water-borne diseases through direct contact with polluted waters. Many flood-affected people of the Morigaon district have suffered many diseases that as high fever and diarrhoea.

More than 600 people of Solmari Dekargaon village have taken temporary shelter on roads, schools as their houses are still submerged under water. "My house is still inundated by flood water. For the last six days, we have been staying at a school. We are very distressed," Moneswar Deka, a victim said.

Hemanta Kumar Deka, a local villager said that many people including senior citizens, women and children of the village have contracted many diseases. "The water entered the village 15 days ago. Water is now receding, but it will take at least a month till the lands dry up. Many villagers developed several diseases during this period. They are doing self-medication. No doctor or medical team has visited the area yet. People are still in relief camps," Hemanta Deka said.

Sumitra Deka, a mother of a 4-year-old said that she and her son have also been suffering from many post-flood diseases. "My child is now sick, and I am too. Not only me or my child, but many others in our village have also suffered many diseases. We appeal to the government to provide some medicines."

Another victim, Banti Deka said that the relief material provided by the administration has proved insufficient. People of Kampur area in Assam's Nagaon district are also worried about their future as the floods have left a trail of destruction.

The devastating flood hit the Kampur revenue circle in the central Assam district twice this year. Hundreds of families at Gejaipam, Kachua area have now become homeless after the flood washed away their homes and properties and they are now taking shelter on roads, and embankments by making temporary sheds.

Many school buildings, and religious institutions in the area were also damaged in the deluge. After receding flood waters many villagers have moved to their areas, but they now see only devastation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a virtual event today for an Assamese newspaper, "Assam is facing the challenges of floods. Normal life has been affected. CM Himanta and his team are working continuously on relief operations. I have been in constant touch with the officials and the people there." According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 9.68 lakh people in 20 districts of the state are still affected by the deluge. (ANI)

