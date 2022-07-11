Gazprom's exports to Europe via Ukraine down at 39.4 mcm on Monday

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 39.4 million cubic meters (mcm) on Monday after 41.9 mcm a day earlier.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point had again been rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)