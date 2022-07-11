Left Menu

German energy regulator says unclear about post-Nord Stream 1 outage

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 11-07-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 13:15 IST
German energy regulator says unclear about post-Nord Stream 1 outage
Bundesnetzagentur Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is in the dark about what will happen once the Nord Stream 1 pipeline carrying Russian gas ends its 10-day maintenance period, started on Monday, the country's energy regulator told Reuters television.

"As expected, Nord Stream 1 is at zero since this morning," said Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur, in an interview.

"What happens at the end of the maintenance, nobody is able to say at this moment. We won't know any time sooner than a day before its scheduled end," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022