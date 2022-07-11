German energy regulator says unclear about post-Nord Stream 1 outage

Germany is in the dark about what will happen once the Nord Stream 1 pipeline carrying Russian gas ends its 10-day maintenance period, started on Monday, the country's energy regulator told Reuters television.

"As expected, Nord Stream 1 is at zero since this morning," said Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur, in an interview. "What happens at the end of the maintenance, nobody is able to say at this moment. We won't know any time sooner than a day before its scheduled end," he added.

