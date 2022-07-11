States to get incentives for successful auction of mines: Joshi

Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said incentives would be provided to the states which have successfully auctioned mines and have identified potential mineral blocks.

This will motivate other states to perform better in the mining sector.

The successful states, Joshi said, will be rewarded during the National Conclave on Mines & Minerals to be held in the national capital on Tuesday, according to a statement by the mines ministry.

Joshi inaugurated the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' iconic week celebrations of the ministry here on Monday.

