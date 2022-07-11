Left Menu

Pound eyes two-year lows as race for next British Prime Minister heats up

The British pound held within striking distance of a two-year low on Monday as traders held their breath before a leadership contest kicks off to determine the successor of Boris Johnson as Britain's next Prime Minister. Johnson's resignation deepens the uncertainty hanging over Britain's economy, already under strain from an inflation rate heading for double digits, the risk of a recession and Brexit.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 17:54 IST
Johnson's resignation deepens the uncertainty hanging over Britain's economy, already under strain from an inflation rate heading for double digits, the risk of a recession, and Brexit. Whoever succeeds Johnson must take big decisions on tax and spending that could reduce the risk of a recession but might also add to the inflationary heat in the economy. nL8N2YN5FE]

Against the U.S. dollar, the pound was trading at $1.1929, down 0.8% on the day and not far from a March 2020 low of just below $1.19 hit last week. Versus the euro, the pound was broadly steady at 84.53 pence. The leadership debate comes during a busy week in terms of economic data for Britain's economy with monthly GDP data due.

Economists expect May GDP data to show no growth, reinforcing expectations of an economic contraction in the second quarter. "Although pound investors will be hoping for a government less distracted by scandal and more focussed on providing coherence around the post-Brexit economy, the jury is still out," Rabobank strategists said.

"The pound may suffer a lack of fresh direction until the new Prime Minister is in place." The latest weekly positioning data showed a slight increase in short pound bets to $4.2 billion though they remained well below a November 2019 high of $6.3 billion.

