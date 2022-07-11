Left Menu

Germany aware of need to distribute gas, says EconMin in Prague

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 18:06 IST
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is aware that gas needs to be distributed among others and will help with supplies, said Economy Minister Robert Habeck in Prague on Monday, as Germany begins a waiting period to see if Nord Stream 1 flows will start again after maintenance.

Habeck and Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela stressed the need to prepare for various outcomes regarding the pipeline, including the possibility deliveries would not start up again.

Preparations need to be made now ahead of the critical winter season, added Habeck.

