Left Menu

Need to skill as per local demand: Assam Minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 18:38 IST
Need to skill as per local demand: Assam Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department (SEED) Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Monday emphasised on the need to create skilled workforce as per the requirement of a place.

He maintained that if skill training is imparted based on demand, it will ensure more employment opportunities locally for the youth, an official release said.

Interacting with training providers at Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) office here, Baruah said, “Assam needs to become a hub of skilled people in coming years.” He lamented that a large number of youth have to leave their native place as they do not find suitable jobs as per their skill sets.

The minister asked the trainers and officials of ASDM to emphasis on upgrading skills of youth based on local requirements.

He cited examples of the bell metal industry of Sarthebari, firecrackers industry of Barpeta and other local industries of Assam, which are giving employment to thousands of people and urged the stakeholders to train more youth in these skills.

Baruah also discussed various issues like relevant job roles, skill gap study and district wise employment demand analysis with the trainers and officials.

The minister noted the suggestions and grievances of the training providers and assured to resolve them immediately.

Principal secretary, SEED, B Kalyan Chakravarthy and ASDM managing director Ankur Jain were also present during the interactive session, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022