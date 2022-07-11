EU Commission wants to increase state aid for sanctions-hit companies
"As the crisis persists, we are also proposing to increase the maximum level of aid that can be granted under the Framework," European Commission antitrust chief Magrethe Vestager said in a statement. "We will decide on the way forward taking into account the views of all Member States and the need to preserve effective competition in the Single Market," Vestager said.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission wants to increase state aid granted to EU companies affected by the sanctions levied against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine and is seeking feedback from EU countries before a final decision. "As the crisis persists, we are also proposing to increase the maximum level of aid that can be granted under the Framework," European Commission antitrust chief Magrethe Vestager said in a statement.
"We will decide on the way forward taking into account the views of all Member States and the need to preserve effective competition in the Single Market," Vestager said. The proposal sent to the 27 member states also takes into consideration the EU goal of becoming independent from fossil fuels and the need for additional measures to further accelerate the diversification of energy supplies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vestager
- European Commission
- Framework
- Ukraine
- The European Commission
- Russia
ALSO READ
BRIEF-EMA Says European Commission Authorised COVID-19 Vaccine Valneva
Education Ministry to invite views on National Curriculum Framework
IMF chief Georgieva: Creditors of Common Framework countries to meet in July
European Commission conducts inspection at Delivery Hero
IISc researchers develop design framework to build next-generation analog computing chipsets