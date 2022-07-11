Sikkim govt proposes to raise the minimum wages of unskilled workers to Rs 500

The Sikkim government on Monday proposed to revise the minimum wages of unskilled workers in the hilly state to Rs 500 from earlier Rs 300.

A notification issued in the Official Gazette said the proposed new wages of semi skilled workers have been increased from Rs 320 to Rs 520 and that of skilled workers from Rs 335 to Rs 535.

It said the proposed new wages of highly skilled workers is 565 up from Rs 365.

Skilled work means which involves skill or competence acquired through experience on the job or through training as an apprentice in a technical or vocational institute, the notification said.

It said highly skilled work means work which calls for a degree of perfection and competence in the performance of certain jobs including clerical work acquired through intensive technical or professional training.

The notification said the rate of daily wages of workers at altitude upto 8,000 ft shall be normal wages. From 8001 ft to 12,000 ft the workers shall be paid 50 per cent more than the normal wage.

From 12,001 ft to 16,000 ft workers shall be paid 75 per cent more than the normal wage and from 16,001 ft and above the workers shall be paid double the normal wage.

The notification issued in the Government Gazette said the state government hereby publishes its proposals for revision of minimum rates of wage for the information of persons likely to be affected, thereby inviting their suggestion, objections and view and comments within sixty days in writing to the Labour department from the date of publication of this notication in the official gazette.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)