Left Menu

Man arrested for sexual assault of 2 minor girls

Delhi Police arrested a man, accused of sexual assault of two minor girls, in the Model Town area of Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 23:27 IST
Man arrested for sexual assault of 2 minor girls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police arrested a man, accused of sexual assault of two minor girls, in the Model Town area of Delhi. According to the police, a PCR call was received on Saturday regarding a sexual assault of two minor girls. On reaching the spot, Cigarette Wala Bagh, Model Town, the police found the victim girls along with their mother.

The accused has been identified as Kalicharan, who is also a resident of Cigarette Wala Bagh, Model Town. "Both the girls were counselled by Dipali, the CIC counsellor and the statements of the prosecutrixes were recorded. A medical examination of both the girls was also got conducted," stated the police.

As per the statements and the counsellor report, a case under the POCSO Act has been registered and the investigation has been taken up. Further investigation of the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

 Global
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
NASA's next investigation to monitor climate change is heading to space station this week

NASA's next investigation to monitor climate change is heading to space stat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022