Shiv Sena to support Murmu: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena will support NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, party president Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Thackeray said the Sena is announcing support to Murmu without any pressure. "Nobody pressured me in the meeting of Sena MPs," he added.

''Tribal leaders of my party told me that this was the first time that a tribal woman is getting the chance to become the President," he said.

"Actually, going by the present political atmosphere, I should not have backed her. But we are not narrow-minded," he said.

