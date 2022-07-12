Shiv Sena to support Murmu: Uddhav Thackeray
Nobody pressured me in the meeting of Sena MPs, he added.Tribal leaders of my party told me that this was the first time that a tribal woman is getting the chance to become the President, he said.Actually, going by the present political atmosphere, I should not have backed her.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena will support NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, party president Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.
Thackeray said the Sena is announcing support to Murmu without any pressure. "Nobody pressured me in the meeting of Sena MPs," he added.
''Tribal leaders of my party told me that this was the first time that a tribal woman is getting the chance to become the President," he said.
"Actually, going by the present political atmosphere, I should not have backed her. But we are not narrow-minded," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Shiv Sena
- Tribal
- Droupadi Murmu
- Sena
- Murmu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP pulling strings in Maha, claims Shiv Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs cite judgments in SC, say Uddhav Thackeray group is in 'minority' and 'subverting' state machinery.
ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday for questioning in money laundering case: Officials.
ED summons Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in money laundering case
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hands over portfolios of 9 ministers, who are camping in Guwahati, to other ministers.