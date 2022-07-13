Russia would consider gas transit via Ukraine beyond 2024 - RIA citing foreign ministry
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 11:44 IST
Russia will consider continuing to send gas to Europe via Ukraine beyond its current deal which ends in 2024, as long as European countries still want Russian gas and Ukraine's national transit system works, the RIA Novosti news agency on Wednesday cited the foreign ministry as saying.
Despite the war in Ukraine, Russia has continued to ship large quantities of gas across Ukraine into Europe - Moscow's key global customer for its multi-billion dollar gas exports.
