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European Allies Push Back Against U.S.-Israeli Military Operations

France and Italy have resisted U.S.-Israeli military operations related to the war in Iran, highlighting divisions within NATO. France refused airspace access for American arms, while Italy denied U.S. military aircraft landing. Spain firmly opposed the strikes, with its airspace closed to U.S. planes. Trump's critical stance adds to tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:53 IST
European Allies Push Back Against U.S.-Israeli Military Operations
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Amid the ongoing conflict in Iran, European nations such as France and Italy have shown resistance to U.S.-Israeli military operations, suggesting a significant divide within NATO. President Donald Trump expressed frustration with NATO allies in Europe, whom he criticized for their lack of cooperation in efforts against Iran.

Recently, France made headlines by denying airspace access to planes carrying U.S. military supplies to Israel, marking the first instance of such refusal. Similarly, Italy rejected the landing of U.S. military aircraft intended for operations in the Middle East. Despite these actions, Italy's Defence Minister emphasized no tensions with the United States.

Spain took a firm stance against the strikes, shutting its airspace to American military involvement in Iran. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emerged as one of the staunchest critics, prioritizing NATO's collective defense. These developments underscore underlying tensions and varying approaches within European NATO members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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