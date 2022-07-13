Left Menu

Shopkeeper assaulted, critically injured in Delhi's Kinari Bazaar

A shopkeeper was critically injured after he was allegedly assaulted by some people at Kinari Bazaar area in the national capital, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 13:45 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shopkeeper was critically injured after he was allegedly assaulted by some people at Kinari Bazaar area in the national capital, police said. The injured shopkeeper, identified as 46-year-old Deepak Jain, who sustained injuries on both his hands and legs has been admitted to Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj. Doctors treating him said he is not fit to speak due to the severity of his injuries.

A case under FIR number 614 under section 325/34 IPC has been registered at the Kotwali Police Station over the statement of the victim's father, Kamlesh Jain. According to the statement given by Kamlesh Jain, four to five persons carrying iron rods had approached him and enquired about Deepak. According to Kamlesh the men alleged that Deepak had teased a girl and thrashed him. Deepak's father also said he suspected the involvement of the shop owner behind the attack as Deepak had some dispute with him.

Two iron pipes were recovered from the site of the incident by a crime team and relevant clips of CCTV footage of the nearby area have been taken, police said. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

