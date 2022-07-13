Left Menu

Litgrid says Baltics can connect to European grid within 24h if Russia cuts power

European power grid network ENTSO-E will connect to the Baltic states' grids within 24 hours if the countries were to be disconnected by Russia, Lithuanian power grid operator Litgrid said. Our analysis shows that power supply would not be rationed, no serious disruptions expected," Litgrid CEO Rokas Masiulis told a news conference on Wednesday. "Our agreement with European operators is that we get synchronised within 24 hours," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:11 IST
Litgrid Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

European power grid network ENTSO-E will connect to the Baltic states' grids within 24 hours if the countries were to be disconnected by Russia, Lithuanian power grid operator Litgrid said. "If Russia disconnects us, even today, we would be ready. Our analysis shows that power supply would not be rationed, no serious disruptions expected," Litgrid CEO Rokas Masiulis told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Our agreement with European operators is that we get synchronized within 24 hours," he said. In June, sources told Reuters that European grid operators were ready to implement immediately a long-term plan to bring the Baltic states, which rely on the Russian grid for electricity, into the European Union system in the event Moscow cuts them off.

Masiulis said Lithuania was aiming to decouple the Baltic States from the Russian power grid in early 2024, compared to a previous plan for end-2025. He said discussions with Estonia and Latvia on the matter had started, and that the European Commission was also involved.

