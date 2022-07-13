BLS International partners with Karnataka govt to offer services in Mysore, Kalburgi

BLS International Services on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Karnataka government to offer services in Mysore and Kalburgi.

The government services would be offered through SEVA SINDHU PORTAL by establishing Grama One Centres at the Gram Panchayat level.

Under the project, BLS International would offer currently available 798 state government services through the portal.

The tech-enabled services provider has been selected by Karnataka's Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS), and DPAR (Department of Administrative Reforms) (e-Governance) as operations partner exclusively for two divisions, Mysore and Kalburgi, the company said in a statement.

Grama One is envisaged to be a single-point assistance center for all citizen-centric activities at the village level, including Government to Citizen (G2C) and Business to Customer (B2C) services.

BLS International will establish and manage 4,074 centers in Mysore and Kalburgi divisions and the project is for five years.

''We are delighted to share that as of now through our state partnerships, we have been able to generate employment for over 30,000 since 2022 across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

''With this partnership, BLS International aims to generate direct employment opportunities for close to 5,000 youths of Karnataka,'' BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

