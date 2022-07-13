Left Menu

UK House of Commons speaker asks two lawmakers to leave debating chamber

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:46 IST
Lindsay Hoyle Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle ordered two lawmakers belonging to the Scottish party Alba to leave the debating chamber just before Prime Minister's Questions for refusing to comply with his instructions.

"Neale Hanvey, I am now naming you and Kenny MacAskill to leave this chamber," Hoyle said, requesting them to be escorted out and warning that it might lead to them being suspended from the house.

