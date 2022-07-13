Xiaomi India hires 305 freshers from 100 business schools

Smart devices maker Xiaomi India has hired 305 freshers from 100 business schools across verticals, including sales, marketing, and supply chain, a senior official of the company said on Wednesday.

Xiaomi India senior director HR Varun Mohan said that bringing freshers into the company infuses new ideas, a high level of energy and enthusiasm and the average age of employees at the company goes down a bit.

''At Xiaomi we have always taken big bets on young talents. Around 7-8 years, we hired a lot of interns who have been converted to full-time employees and are leading a very successful part of the business for us. Out of 305, around 50-55 are women that we have hired,'' Mohan said.

He said the headcount at the company has now increased to around 1,550 while with indirect employment, the total count is above 60,000 people.

The company has hired freshers under its program ''Mission 300'' from 100 business schools across India who are being trained in business verticals like after sales, marketing, supply chain, category, HR, and finance among others.

Mohan said hiring was mainly based on the learning aptitude of the candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)