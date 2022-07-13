Left Menu

Need ideas to remove stigma, achieve safe world for people with mental illnesses, says NHRC chairperson

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday said it is time to think of innovative ideas to remove the stigma and achieve a safe world for persons with mental illnesses and urged society and family members to accept and support them post-treatment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:25 IST
Need ideas to remove stigma, achieve safe world for people with mental illnesses, says NHRC chairperson
NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday said it is time to think of innovative ideas to remove the stigma and achieve a safe world for persons with mental illnesses and urged society and family members to accept and support them post-treatment. He was addressing the NHRC India delegation on their two-day visit to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh conducted a workshop in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Government to formulate a plan for efficient working of the Gwalior Mansik Arogyashala.

This is in continuation with the visit and inspection of the Gwalior Mansik Arogyashala on July 12, 2022. The Chief Guest of the workshop, NHRC Chairperson, Justice Arun Mishra, said that mental illnesses are still a stigma in society and there is a long way to go before we achieve the solutions.

"The individuals suffering from such illness are looked down upon in society, which restricts them from the enjoyment of their human rights. The biggest problem is with their rehabilitation in mainstream society after their treatment. The stigma attached with the mental illness and the lack of awareness causes impediments in getting the acceptance by their family," he said. Justice Mishra urged for laws to compel the families to accept them back post-treatment, including the provision of maintenance and right to property.

He said that such an approach should be based on love, care and affection. "It is time to think of innovative ideas to remove the stigma and achieve a safe world for the persons with mental illnesses," he added.

Justice Mishra said that it should be the duty of every individual, to protect the rights of people suffering from mental illness. He said that the change should begin by changing mindsets.

"Unless the mindsets are changed, no amendments in the Acts will yield results. If it just remains on paper and is not implemented in its true spirit it would lead to failure of rule of law," said Justice Mishra. He said that it is time to stop the blame game and work on constitutionally objective solutions in the right spirit to protect the rights of persons with mental illness. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022