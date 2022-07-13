Left Menu

Colombia's Meta province bets on tourism instead of oil

Colombia's Meta province, long dependent on oil and gas production for its wealth, is hoping a focus on tourism can help grow its income and support hundreds of families in the region, local officials told Reuters. The province is home to the La Macarena national park, which includes Cano Cristales, a river that is also known as "the river of the gods," or "the river of seven colors," among other descriptive labels.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:34 IST
Colombia's Meta province bets on tourism instead of oil

Colombia's Meta province, long dependent on oil and gas production for its wealth, is hoping a focus on tourism can help grow its income and support hundreds of families in the region, local officials told Reuters.

The province is home to the La Macarena national park, which includes Cano Cristales, a river that is also known as "the river of the gods," or "the river of seven colors," among other descriptive labels. Colombia's president-elect, Gustavo Petro, has pledged to end the Andean country's reliance on oil and coal exports, with a shift to focusing on tourism dollars to boost the economy.

More than half of Meta's economy depends on producing hydrocarbons, but the provincial government plans to invest $40 million in tourism infrastructure to benefit 50% of the region's municipalities, Luis Carlos Londono, director of Meta's tourism institute, told Reuters. Local authorities are betting on Meta's natural treasures to bring in flocks of tourists, and help it phase out its reliance on oil.

The region, once held by the now demobilized FARC guerrillas, receives some 14,000 tourists each year, which directly supports 600 families. "If Colombia realized how great a diversity of incredible landscapes, cultures and colors it has, I think it would be a major source of income," tourist Viviana Ramirez, 25, said while visiting the river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022