Left Menu

VP Naidu presents Sanskar award to scholar Garikipati Narasimha Rao

The Vice President paid his respects to his teachers, recollecting their teachings and noting the immense impact they have had on his life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:21 IST
VP Naidu presents Sanskar award to scholar Garikipati Narasimha Rao
Marking the occasion of Guru Purnima, Shri Naidu said that in the Indian tradition,  ‘guru’ is given the highest regard, and that the relationship between a guru and a ‘sishiya’ is considered the most sacred. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today stressed the importance of holistic, value-based education for the overall development of children and in building a secure future for the nation. He called for shedding the mindset of 'marks-focussed education' and to look at education as 'not mere letters and numbers, but as the learning of culture and values'.

Presenting 'Sanskar' award instituted by Aakriti, a cultural organization, to Shri Garikipati Narasimha Rao, eminent Telugu scholar and literary performer (avadhani) in Hyderabad, the Vice President lauded Shri Garikipati for his literary contribution to the Telugu language and for his spiritual teachings.

Marking the occasion of Guru Purnima, Shri Naidu said that in the Indian tradition, 'guru' is given the highest regard, and that the relationship between a guru and a 'sishiya' is considered the most sacred. The Vice President added that gurus play an invaluable role in our lives and "more than just imparting knowledge, help in moulding character and shaping our future".

The Vice President paid his respects to his teachers, recollecting their teachings and noting the immense impact they have had on his life. It is important to remember with gratitude one's teachers who are "given the same status as parents and even God in Indian culture".

Dr KV Ramanachary, Advisor to the Govt. of Telangana, CMD of FECCI, Shri Achyuta Jagadish Chandra, President of Aakriti, Shri Sudhakar Rao, literary personalities, artists and others were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022