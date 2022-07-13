Left Menu

Hungary orders export ban on energy sources, curbs utility price caps

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:28 IST
Hungary orders export ban on energy sources, curbs utility price caps
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has ordered an export ban on energy sources and scrapped a years-long cap on utility prices for households using energy above average consumption levels, a senior aide said on Wednesday.

The measures, which also include a plan to boost domestic gas output to 2 billion cubic metres from 1.5 billion, will take effect from August to ensure the continued supply of energy in winter, Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022