Dhami launches scholarship schemes of University of Petroleum and Energy Studies for weaker sections

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday launched University of Petroleum and Energy Studies' two scholarship schemes for meritorious students and gifted sportspersons from weaker sections.

The chief minister said the schemes -- 'Jyoti Scholarship' for meritorious students and 'Vijay Scholarship' for gifted sportspersons -- launched by the university are indeed praiseworthy.

Universities do not just build the future of their students but also bring about changes in the lives of people who live in nearby areas, Dhami said, adding that they help create employment opportunities at the local level.

He said he hopes the UPES will also generate employment opportunities for residents of border and rural areas.

