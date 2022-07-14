Left Menu

Coast Guard launches search operations off Kozhikode coast to rescue missing fisherman

On the request by the state administration regarding the missing of a 30-year-old fisherman named Sri Shihab off Urupunya Kavu Beach on July 12, the Indian Coast Guard initiated the search and rescue operation.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 14-07-2022 07:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 07:04 IST
Coast Guard launches search operations off Kozhikode coast to rescue missing fisherman
Coast Guard conducts search operation to rescue missing fisherman off Urupunya Kavu Beach.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the request by the state administration regarding the missing of a 30-year-old fisherman named Sri Shihab off Urupunya Kavu Beach on July 12, the Indian Coast Guard initiated the search and rescue operation. The detailed report indicated that three fishermen onboard IFB Badhar ventured out at sea on July 12 morning and in the afternoon their boat capsized due to inclement weather.

Two of the missing fishermen were rescued by local fishermen. However, one person was still missing. Immediately, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Arnvesh on routine deployment was diverted to initiate the Search and Rescue Operation.

The ICG Ship reached Datum at 4 p.m. on July 12 and carried out an extensive search. In addition coast guard helicopter CG 856 was launched to augment the aerial search.

On July 13 morning, ICG Helicopter was launched with the first light to augment the SAR operation. In addition to ICGS Arnvesh Coast Guard, Interceptor Boat C-144 was deployed in area to maximize the surface SAR efforts.

All out efforts are being made in the search of missing fisherman Shihab, said Coast Guard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022