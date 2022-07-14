Left Menu

RoSCTL helping boost exports, employment: AEPC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 13:32 IST
The Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme for the apparel sector has helped enhance the cost competitiveness of the industry in global markets and boost exports, the Apparel Export Promotion Council said on Thursday.

The scheme has provided a stable and predictable policy regime to boost exports and employment, AEPC Chairman Naren Goenka said in a statement.

The Rebate of State Levies scheme, after the introduction of GST in 2017, was replaced by RoSCTL.

''RoSCTL is a forward-looking and growth-oriented scheme which has provided a stable and predictable policy regime, helping boost exports and employment,'' Goenka said.

The scheme has helped improve cost efficiency and export competitiveness in the international market, he added.

He said it has also promoted the incubation of startups and entrepreneurs in the domain and also led to a large number of MSMEs joining the apparel export business.

Further, the chairman requested the government to resolve certain operational issues with respect to availing of the scheme.

