Dutch expect to sustain gas exports to Germany if Russia cuts flows

The Netherlands aims to fill its gas storage to 80% before the winter, up from a current level of around 55%, and to double the import of LNG to around 24 bcm this year. These measures are expected to be enough to guarantee the supply of gas to Dutch companies and households throughout the winter, also if Russian flows are cut, the gas firm said.

The Netherlands expects to be able to sustain its supply of natural gas to Germany in the coming winter even if Russia cuts off all its supply to Europe, gas transport company GTS said on Thursday. Exports to Germany could be maintained around the current level of 35 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the year from Oct. 1, GTS said, which is the maximum amount the German gas network can transit from west to east.

Dutch gas exports to Germany have already risen to their maximum level this year, up from a normal level of around 11 bcm. The prediction for next year assumes average winter temperatures and of the full implementation of measures aimed at reducing dependence on Russian gas.

A very cold winter or a lower than expected supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) could lead to a worse outcome, GTS said. The Netherlands aims to fill its gas storage to 80% before the winter, up from a current level of around 55%, and to double the import of LNG to around 24 bcm this year.

These measures are expected to be enough to guarantee the supply of gas to Dutch companies and households throughout the winter, also if Russian flows are cut, the gas firm said. Energy minister Rob Jetten last week said energy savings in the first six months of the year had already cut gas usage in the Netherlands by a third, enough to replace the Russian share of Dutch gas, which was 15%-20% of imports in recent years.

