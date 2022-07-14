Macron: France needs to mobilise for likely energy shortages

France needs to mobilise to prepare for the probable scenario that there will be energy shortages this autumn because Russia is using cuts in supplies to Europe as a weapon in its war with Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Speaking in a televised interview to mark France's national day, Macron said part of that mobilisation would involve French consumers and businesses scaling back their energy use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)