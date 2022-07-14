Left Menu

Macron: Turn out the lights, brace for Russian gas cutoff

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:31 IST
Macron: Turn out the lights, brace for Russian gas cutoff
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron warned his country's people Thursday to prepare for a total cutoff of Russian natural gas by supporting alternatives, having public lights switched off at night and engaging in a period of nationwide energy "sobriety." The Russian invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions have aggravated other factors driving up prices for energy and others goods. With no end in sight for the Ukraine war, Macron said, the French should brace themselves for costs to remain high.

"This war will continue,'' he said in a televised interview marking France's national holiday, Bastille Day. "The summer, early autumn will be very hard." ''Russia is using energy, like it is using food, as a weapon of war," Macron said. "We should prepare ourselves for the scenario where we have to go without all Russian gas." He said the government would prepare a "sobriety plan" to conserve energy, which would start with turning off public lights at night when they aren't useful.

France will keep looking to diversify gas sources, he said, calling for a faster shift toward offshore windfarms and more European cross-border energy cooperation to weather the current crisis.

Macron's political opponents on the far right and far left have blamed EU sanctions for reducing the purchasing power of French consumers while failing to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull troops out of Ukraine.

France's president gave no indication during the interview of policy shift toward Ukraine.

"What do you want us to do?" he asked. "We want to stop this war without getting involved in this war. At the same time, we want to do everything so that Russia doesn't win, so that Ukraine can defend its territory. We don't want a world war."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022