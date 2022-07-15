Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Delhi restaurant; no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Connaught Place in the national capital on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 09:52 IST
Fire at a cafe in CP, New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a restaurant in Connaught Place in the national capital on Friday. The blaze has been brought under control.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the incident happened after a piece of furniture on the first floor of a restaurant caught fire. "A fire call was received at 5.32 am from a restaurant in the Outer Circle Connaught Place, opposite Alka Hotel. A total of six fire tenders rushed to the site. Fire is brought under control and so far no one is injured," the Delhi Fire Service informed.

No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

