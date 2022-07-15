Indian Bank gets award from NABARD

Public sector Indian Bank on Friday said it has received the Best Performing Bank award from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) under the self-help group bank linkage program category.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the award to the bank's managing director and CEO S L Jain during the 41st foundation day of NABARD here recently, a press release said.

Indian Bank general manager (Rural Banking) V Chandrasekaran was also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)