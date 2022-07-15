Left Menu

Indian Bank gets award from NABARD

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-07-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:39 IST
Indian Bank gets award from NABARD
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector Indian Bank on Friday said it has received the Best Performing Bank award from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) under the self-help group bank linkage program category.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the award to the bank's managing director and CEO S L Jain during the 41st foundation day of NABARD here recently, a press release said.

Indian Bank general manager (Rural Banking) V Chandrasekaran was also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022