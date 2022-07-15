Vitesco Tech inaugurates new plant in Pune

Vitesco Technologies on Friday inaugurated its new plant at Talegaon in Pune with an investment of 30 million euro to cater to growing demand for low-emission technologies for IC engines as well as electrified and all-electric drive systems.

The first series of productions from the new ''plant of the future'' will be for the two-wheeler market, followed by various powertrain solutions products, the company said in a release.

The plant is spread over 20 acres with over 17.580 sq mt of manufacturing space.

These include engine management systems, sensors, and actuators, as well as exhaust management components for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The company will concentrate its efforts at this facility on the growing demand for highly efficient, low-emission technologies for internal combustion engines, as well as electrified and all-electric drive systems, Vitesco said.

India plays a central part in Vitesco's global growth strategy. The domestic automotive industry is currently undergoing what is possibly the most significant transformation in its history.

''Building this factory was a major milestone for Vitesco Technologies, allowing us to provide better value to our clients in the Indian market,'' Klaus Hau, Member of the Executive Board of Vitesco Technologies, said.

The objective is to achieve a twin technological transformation: from fossil fuels to renewable energy, and from analogue to digital technology, he said, adding, ''we embrace this transformation and have already begun to design our strategic course.'' With the new facility, Vitesco will be able to better respond to market demands and developments in the future, he added.

''Our mission is to develop highly efficient, low-emission technologies for internal combustion engines and electrification technologies for all types of vehicles in India.

''For this, we build a futuristic plant, one that is intelligent, sustainable, and predictive. With these key characteristics, we were able to construct this plant of the future in Pune. Several creative projects have been completed at this facility,'' Anurag Garg, Managing Director and Country Head at Vitesco Technologies India Private Limited, said.

Due to the growing carbon footprint, the company also considered climate change while building this facility. ''I am delighted to say that the facility in Pune is operating at a carbon-neutral level and has fully established itself as a driver of sustainability,'' Garg added.

The future plant vision of Vitesco Technologies aims to address technological, geopolitical, sociological, and climatic change concerns that affect not just the automobile industry but also society, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)