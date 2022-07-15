Left Menu

The Minister noted statements made by some associations affiliated to the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) concerning a possible shutdown.

Pretoria | Updated: 15-07-2022 19:07 IST
Mbalula concerned at impact of fuel hikes on public transport
Mbalula is also concerned about the ongoing conflict in the taxi industry. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)
  • South Africa

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed concern at the impact that the fuel hikes has on the public transport industry.

"The impact of the fuel hikes on ordinary citizens who rely on the taxi industry cannot be downplayed. I will engage with the leadership of the taxi industry on this matter within the broader context of government interventions to alleviate the fuel price impact on the cost of living of ordinary citizens," Mbalula said on Friday.

The Minister noted statements made by some associations affiliated with the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) concerning a possible shutdown.

He said he plans to engage with the leadership of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) on the fuel price increases and other pertinent matters affecting the industry.

The Minister also intends to engage with the leadership of the NTA on the possible measures to alleviate the impact of the fuel hike in line with their request to the Minister.

Mbalula is also concerned about the ongoing conflict in the taxi industry.

The Minister has committed to the implementation of the resolutions of the National Taxi Lekgotla, which includes the introduction of punitive measures against those who are party to taxi violence.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

