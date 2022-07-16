NDRF conducts joint mock drill in Madurai

With an aim to provide quick relief to victims in the event of a train accident, the National Disaster Response Force personnel conducted a joint mock drill with the Madurai Division of Southern Railway at Kudal Nagar station, said the officials on Friday. The NDRF team was lead by its Deputy Commandant, S Vaithiyalingam.

"The teams demonstrated the skill of its force and efficiency of its various rescue tools and techniques in rescuing injured passengers from a derailed coach that fell onto its side by cutting open the steel rods of the windows and the coach wall," informed the officials. The speed with which various agencies such as NDRF, Railway authorities, Railway Protection Force, State Railway Police, Local administration, and ambulances reached the accident spot was recorded during the drill.

A track of the team's speed to take up various aspects of the rescue operation was also charted. The officials informed that the activity was conducted to keep a tab on the coordination of various government agencies in case there's a real emergency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)