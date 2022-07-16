Left Menu

NDRF conducts joint mock drill in Madurai

With an aim to provide quick relief to victims in the event of a train accident, the National Disaster Response Force personnel conducted a joint mock drill with the Madurai Division of Southern Railway at Kudal Nagar station, said the officials on Friday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-07-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 08:49 IST
NDRF conducts joint mock drill in Madurai
Visual from the mock drill (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to provide quick relief to victims in the event of a train accident, the National Disaster Response Force personnel conducted a joint mock drill with the Madurai Division of Southern Railway at Kudal Nagar station, said the officials on Friday. The NDRF team was lead by its Deputy Commandant, S Vaithiyalingam.

"The teams demonstrated the skill of its force and efficiency of its various rescue tools and techniques in rescuing injured passengers from a derailed coach that fell onto its side by cutting open the steel rods of the windows and the coach wall," informed the officials. The speed with which various agencies such as NDRF, Railway authorities, Railway Protection Force, State Railway Police, Local administration, and ambulances reached the accident spot was recorded during the drill.

A track of the team's speed to take up various aspects of the rescue operation was also charted. The officials informed that the activity was conducted to keep a tab on the coordination of various government agencies in case there's a real emergency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022