Man held with 200 kg of ganja

The Narcotic cell of Kerala police on Saturday took into custody a 39-year-old man after a raid was conducted at his house and seized over 200 kg of ganja.

Police took into custody Kishore, who was staying at a rented place at Venjaramoodu near here based on a tip-off.

''A team led by narcotics cell DySP, with the help of Venjaramoodu police apprehended the accused from his house. The raid was following a tip-off received by the Thiruvananthapuram rural SP,'' a senior police official said.

Police have started investigating the source from where he procured the contraband in such large quantities.

The police official said Kishore was earlier also involved in such crimes, but this was the first time he was apprehended.

