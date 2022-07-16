Left Menu

DCW notice to Delhi Police on rape, attempt to murder of 15-year-old girl

The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday issued notice to Delhi Police in a matter of alleged rape and attempt to murder of a 15-year-old girl.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 23:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday issued notice to Delhi Police in a matter of alleged rape and attempt to murder of a 15-year-old girl. DCW said it received a complaint about rape and attempt to murder of a 15-year-old girl.

The father of the girl informed the Commission that he is a daily wage labourer and lives in Delhi along with his family. He informed that his 15-year-old daughter used to work in a shoe factory. The complainant alleged that one day a contractor of the shoe factory took his daughter to his house on the pretext of his wife's illness and raped the girl. He also alleged that on Jul 5, 2022, the accused forcibly made his daughter drink acid.

The girl is presently admitted to a hospital in a very critical condition. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal took cognizance of the matter and has issued notice to Delhi Police. The Commission has sought the details of the FIR registered and the accused arrested in the matter.

The Commission asked Delhi Police to immediately record the survivor's statement before the magistrate in the hospital itself as the girl is admitted in the hospital in a very critical condition. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, "We have received a very serious complaint of rape and attempt to murder of a 15-year-old girl. The girl was allegedly forcibly made to drink acid. Our team is constantly monitoring the condition of the girl and providing all possible assistance to the girl and her family. Survivor's statement should be recorded before the magistrate at the earliest and FIR should be filed and arrests made immediately in the case." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

