Punjab Cong chief Warring demands Rs 35,000 per acre compensation for crop damage due to rains

PTI | Muktsar | Updated: 17-07-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 20:14 IST
Punjab Cong chief Warring demands Rs 35,000 per acre compensation for crop damage due to rains
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday demanded a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre for the farmers whose crops have been damaged in the recent heavy rains.

Warring on Sunday visited several villages in Muktsar-Gidderbaha and met the affected farmers.

Pointing out that the damage was extensive, he urged the government to order a special girdawari (crop loss assessment) of the affected areas and sought timely compensation.

He said the damage could have been avoided had adequate measures been taken well in advance and drains cleared in time.

In a statement here, Warring claimed during the five years of the Congress rule, all precautions were taken and hence there were no floods and damage to crops.

He pressed for a comprehensive and long-term solution for water logging in the region.

Warring said during the Congress government, a project had been proposed and conceived to find a solution to this perennial problem, and hoped that the new government would implement and execute it on top priority.

