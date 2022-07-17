Assam: Man charred to death as bike catches fire in Biswanath

A man was charred to death when his motorcycle caught fire after colliding with a speeding truck in Assam's Biswanath district on Sunday. The incident took place at the Laharijan area near Monabari tea estate in Biswanath district.

According to the police, the incident occurred on National Highway 15. The deceased person was identified as Nazir Ali.

Following the incident, the truck driver fled from the area. The police are investigating the case. (ANI)

