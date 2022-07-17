Left Menu

Assam CM directs education dept to introduce English as medium of instruction for science, maths from class VI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed the school education department to introduce English as a medium of instruction for science and mathematics for classes between VI and XII, along with the continuation of the teaching of both subjects in the Assamese language.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 17-07-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 23:56 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Centre). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed the school education department to introduce English as a medium of instruction for science and mathematics for classes between VI and XII, along with the continuation of the teaching of both subjects in the Assamese language. Sarma on Sunday took a comprehensive review of the Education Department. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu was also present at the meeting.

"Held a meeting with officials of the Secondary Education Department in presence of Cabinet colleague Dr Ranoj Pegu. Discussed issues including school amalgamation, infrastructure, new service rules, and the department's role in successful implementation of Har Ghar Tiranga initiative," tweeted Sarma. He reviewed various steps taken in the field of elementary education, Samagra Siksha, Adarsha Vidyalayas and Technical and Secondary Education.

The Chief Minister took stock of progress in the implementation of the e-office, disposal of files under Mission Sabdhavana, recruitment and promotion, amalgamation of schools, boost to school infrastructure, etc. Sarma gave the direction to carry out amalgamation of schools within fixed timeframe following RTE guidelines.

He further instructed to introduce English as a medium of instruction for Science and Maths between classes VI-XII, along with the continuation of the teaching of both subjects in the Assamese language. The Chief Minister also instructed to introduce a special Gyanjyoti programme for students of 97 Tea Garden Adarsh Vidyalayas during Durga Puja. (ANI)

