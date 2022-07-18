Left Menu

Pulwama terror attack: Security officials lay wreath on mortal remains of CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar

Security officials on Monday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Vinod Kumar who lost his life in a terrorist attack in the Gangoo area of Pulwama on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:21 IST
Pulwama terror attack: Security officials lay wreath on mortal remains of CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar
Security officials on Monday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel ASI Vinod Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security officials on Monday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Vinod Kumar who lost his life in a terrorist attack in the Gangoo area of Pulwama on Sunday. An Assistant Sub Inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in a terrorist attack which targeted a joint checkpoint of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Sunday.

He has been identified as ASI Vinod Kumar of 182 Battalion and a resident of Farukkabad in Uttar Pradesh. Police said terrorists fired upon a patrol party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from nearby orchards. In the firing, CRPF's assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar got seriously injured.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The entire area has been cordoned off and the search operations are underway, police said. In view of this development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a tweet, "I salute the bravery and supreme sacrifice of CRPF's ASI, Vinod Kumar in the line of duty. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Strongly condemn heinous terror attack on a naka party in Pulwama. Our security forces will give a befitting reply to the perpetrators."

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are probing the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022