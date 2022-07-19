Left Menu

Garbage dump yard in Punjab's Amritsar transformed into mini-forest

In a bid for a greener future, the administration of Amritsar city has transformed a polluted garbage dump yard at an industrial site into a mini forest.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 19-07-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 10:30 IST
Garbage dump yard in Punjab's Amritsar transformed into mini-forest
Visual from Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid for a greener future, the administration of Amritsar city has transformed a polluted garbage dump yard at an industrial site into a mini forest. The area was completely given a recast with plantations done all over, officials said on Tuesday.

The 3-acre land has a wide range of trees planted. "It is the oldest industrial focal point of Amritsar. In just three months 3-acre of land at the dump yard has turned into a green forest. There are 65 varieties of trees that have been planted here," Additional Commissioner, Income-tax department, Rohit Mehra told ANI.

The city, home to the Golden Temple has high pollution levels. The primary reasons include pollution due to vehicles, subtle burning and straw burning etc. Earlier, a seminar on "Future Lies in Environment Protection" was held at Chitkara University, Punjab campus, where numerous issues including tree plantations, usage of wastewater management and environment protection were emphasised. (ANI)

