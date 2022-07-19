Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:16 IST
'Sadhu' climbs atop mobile tower, demands ban on stone mining
  • Country:
  • India

A 'sadhu' on Tuesday climbed atop a mobile tower following a protest demanding a ban on stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

Station House Officer (Kho) Vinod Kumar said Narayan Das, along with some other seers, had been holding a protest for the last few days demanding the ban.

Das climbed atop a mobile tower in the morning to press for his demand, Kumar said.

''Police and district administration officials are at the spot and we are constantly communicating with him in order to convince him to get down,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma issued an order to suspend mobile internet services in Pahari, Kaman, Nagar and Sikari Tehsil of Bharatpur district till 12 pm on Wednesday.

Verma said the agitation of the seers had been going on for the last several days and the district administration held dialogues with them on Tuesday.

Das is at a height of around 35 feet, the SHO said.

