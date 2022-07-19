Left Menu

Surging prices double Tunisia's food trade deficit in first half

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's food trade deficit doubled to 1.559 billion dinars ($496.99 million) due to the higher cost of imports of cereals and sugar in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, the state Agricultural Observatory said on Tuesday.

The food trade deficit was 806 million dinars in the first half of last year.

Tunisia's total trade deficit widened by 56 % to $3.66 billion in the first half of 2022, the state Institute of Statistics said this month. ($1 = 3.1369 Tunisian dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

