Left Menu

Tourist Police stations to be set up at Rajgir & Bodhgaya

Senior officials have also been instructed to select cops who will be posted at tourist police stations. A decision to this effect was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by the DGP.Cops who will be posted at tourist police stations must be trained properly.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:15 IST
Tourist Police stations to be set up at Rajgir & Bodhgaya
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government will set up tourist police stations in Rajgir (Nalanda) and Bodhgaya for the safety of national and international tourists and pilgrims visiting these places.

A statement issued by the state police headquarters here on Tuesday said, ''Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), S K Singhal, has instructed senior officials to set up the new tourist police stations in Rajgir and Bodhgaya by September this year. Senior officials have also been instructed to select cops who will be posted at tourist police stations". A decision to this effect was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by the DGP.

"Cops who will be posted at tourist police stations must be trained properly. Since they (tourist cops) have to interact with international tourists, they must know English properly. For these dedicated cops, proper training sessions must be organized for them. Besides, these cops will wear a blue jacket so that they can be easily identified", said the statement.

To deal with the shortage of manpower in Bihar Police, it was decided that retired police officers from the rank of assistant police inspectors (ASIs) to inspectors will be engaged on contract basis, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022