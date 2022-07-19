Dog on Leh runway delays take-off of Delhi-bound flight

A Delhi-bound GoAir aircraft was rejected take-off from Leh due to a dog on the runway, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday. The flight (VT-WJJ) that was scheduled to take off from Leh (G8-226), was rejected the take-off.

"GoAir aircraft VT-WJJ operating flight G8-226 (Leh - Delhi) was rejected take-off due to a dog on the runway," said DGCA. The flight which was scheduled for 12 pm arrival, landed two hours delay at Delhi airport at 1.55 pm.

Meanwhile, after frequent engineering-related glitches were reported in several airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted several spot checks and advised that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding a licence with appropriate authorization by their organization, said officials on Monday. The DGCA mentioned that there have been reports of increased engineering-related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times. In order to ensure that airlines are adhering to the laid down standards, DGCA has conducted several spot checks in the recent past.

The spot checks carried out by DGCA teams have indicated the improper identification of the cause of a reported defect, increasing trend of minimum equipment list (MEL) releases and non-availability of required certifying staff to cater to multiple scheduled arrivals/ departures in a short interval. "It is also seen that airlines are resorting to frequent one-off authorisation to Category A certifying staff at transit stations which is not in line with existing regulatory provisions. Keeping the above in view, it has been decided that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) Category B1/B2 licence with appropriate authorization by their organization," read the letter.

"The airlines are therefore advised to position certifying staff (AME Category B1/B2 licence) at all base and transit stations including the availability of required tools and equipment. Alternatively, you may opt for sending the certifying staff on flight duties. The compliance with the above shall be ensured by July 28, 2022, under intimation to their office," added the letter.The move comes after several instances were reported in the country where flights were diverted citing safety or functioning issues.

An Air India Express aircraft while operating from Calicut to Dubai was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed from one of the vents in the forward galley of the flight on Saturday. (ANI)

