Left Menu

French company TotalEnergies definitely withdraws from Myanmar

This withdrawal was made in compliance with the European sanctions put in place in February 2022," said TotalEnergies. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military staged the coup last year, arresting civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi. Its economy has also tanked since the coup, which halted a decade of political and economic reforms.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:09 IST
French company TotalEnergies definitely withdraws from Myanmar
TotalEnergies Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

French company TotalEnergies said on Wednesday that it had definitively withdrawn from Myanmar, where many international companies have raised objections to the Myanmar government after the military seized power in 2021. "In accordance with the contractual 6-month notice period, this withdrawal becomes effective on this 20 July 2022. This withdrawal was made in compliance with the European sanctions put in place in February 2022," said TotalEnergies.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military staged the coup last year, arresting civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi. Its economy has also tanked since the coup, which halted a decade of political and economic reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022